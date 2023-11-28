Player props are available for Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSOK

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Edwards has scored 26.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Tuesday's points prop for Karl-Anthony Towns is 22.5. That's 0.7 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (9.5).

Towns averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

He has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -128)

Rudy Gobert's 12.1 points per game are 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 11.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 30.5-point prop total for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 30.4.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Chet Holmgren's 18.1 points per game average is 1.6 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (eight) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

