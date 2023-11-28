The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at America First Event Center.

Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 76.6 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 72.8 the Thunderbirds allow.

Cal Baptist is 3-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Southern Utah's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.

The Thunderbirds record just 0.4 fewer points per game (68) than the Lancers give up (68.4).

Southern Utah has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.

When Cal Baptist allows fewer than 68 points, it is 2-0.

The Thunderbirds are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Lancers allow to opponents (36.6%).

The Lancers' 41 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Thunderbirds have conceded.

Chloe Webb: 20.6 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 47 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

20.6 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 47 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Grace Schmidt: 15.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%

15.6 PTS, 53.6 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Kinsley Barrington: 6.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Khloe Lemon: 8.4 PTS, 31 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Cal Baptist Leaders

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Western Kentucky L 76-62 America First Event Center 11/15/2023 Alaska-Fairbanks W 72-58 America First Event Center 11/19/2023 @ UCSB L 71-61 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 11/28/2023 Cal Baptist - America First Event Center 12/2/2023 Seattle U - America First Event Center 12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Cal Baptist Schedule