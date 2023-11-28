How to Watch the Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at America First Event Center.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison
- The Lancers' 76.6 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 72.8 the Thunderbirds allow.
- Cal Baptist is 3-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
- Southern Utah's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.
- The Thunderbirds record just 0.4 fewer points per game (68) than the Lancers give up (68.4).
- Southern Utah has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.
- When Cal Baptist allows fewer than 68 points, it is 2-0.
- The Thunderbirds are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Lancers allow to opponents (36.6%).
- The Lancers' 41 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Thunderbirds have conceded.
- Chloe Webb: 20.6 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 47 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
- Grace Schmidt: 15.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Kinsley Barrington: 6.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Khloe Lemon: 8.4 PTS, 31 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
Cal Baptist Leaders
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 76-62
|America First Event Center
|11/15/2023
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|W 72-58
|America First Event Center
|11/19/2023
|@ UCSB
|L 71-61
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/28/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/2/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
Cal Baptist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 82-71
|CBU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|UTEP
|W 90-87
|CBU Events Center
|11/22/2023
|Portland
|W 71-66
|CBU Events Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
