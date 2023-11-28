The Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at America First Event Center.

Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Scoring Comparison

  • The Lancers' 76.6 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 72.8 the Thunderbirds allow.
  • Cal Baptist is 3-0 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
  • Southern Utah's record is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Thunderbirds record just 0.4 fewer points per game (68) than the Lancers give up (68.4).
  • Southern Utah has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 68.4 points.
  • When Cal Baptist allows fewer than 68 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Thunderbirds are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Lancers allow to opponents (36.6%).
  • The Lancers' 41 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Thunderbirds have conceded.
  • Chloe Webb: 20.6 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 47 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)
  • Grace Schmidt: 15.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%
  • Anaiyah Tu'ua: 10 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
  • Kinsley Barrington: 6.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Khloe Lemon: 8.4 PTS, 31 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Cal Baptist Leaders

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Western Kentucky L 76-62 America First Event Center
11/15/2023 Alaska-Fairbanks W 72-58 America First Event Center
11/19/2023 @ UCSB L 71-61 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
11/28/2023 Cal Baptist - America First Event Center
12/2/2023 Seattle U - America First Event Center
12/5/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Cal Baptist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Long Beach State W 82-71 CBU Events Center
11/18/2023 UTEP W 90-87 CBU Events Center
11/22/2023 Portland W 71-66 CBU Events Center
11/28/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/9/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

