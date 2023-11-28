Tuesday's contest that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (5-0) versus the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-3) at America First Event Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-65 in favor of Cal Baptist, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 28.

The Thunderbirds fell in their last matchup 71-61 against UCSB on Sunday.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Thunderbirds suffered a 71-61 loss to UCSB. The Lancers are coming off of a 71-66 victory over Portland in their most recent game on Wednesday. Megan Smith scored a team-high 16 points for the Thunderbirds in the loss. Chloe Webb scored 21 points in the Lancers' victory, leading the team.

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Southern Utah vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 80, Southern Utah 65

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Portland (No. 121) on November 22

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 126) on November 15

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 158) on November 10

90-87 at home over UTEP (No. 193) on November 18

64-50 on the road over UCSD (No. 283) on November 6

Cal Baptist Leaders

Webb: 20.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 47.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

20.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 47.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Grace Schmidt: 15.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%

15.6 PTS, 53.6 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Kinsley Barrington: 6.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Khloe Lemon: 8.4 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Southern Utah Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thunderbirds outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game last season, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allowed 66.4 per outing (235th in college basketball).

With 71.7 points per game in WAC tilts, Southern Utah tallied 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.7 PPG).

The Thunderbirds averaged 74.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, they averaged 63.6 points per contest.

Southern Utah surrendered 62.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.5 away from home.

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers have a +41 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.4 per outing to rank 255th in college basketball.

