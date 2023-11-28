High school basketball is happening today in Sioux County, Iowa, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Sioux County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sibley-Ocheyedan High School at Boyden-Hull High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hull, IA

Hull, IA Conference: Siouxland Conference

Siouxland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheldon High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Orange City, IA

Orange City, IA Conference: Siouxland Conference

Siouxland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Valley High School at West Lyon High School