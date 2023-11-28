How to Watch the San Diego State vs. UCSD Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCSD Tritons (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
San Diego State vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison
- The Tritons' 71.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 58.7 the Aztecs allow.
- UCSD has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
- San Diego State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.2 points.
- The 68.2 points per game the Aztecs score are 10.4 more points than the Tritons give up (57.8).
- San Diego State is 4-2 when scoring more than 57.8 points.
- When UCSD gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 2-2.
- The Aztecs shoot 42.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tritons allow defensively.
- The Tritons shoot 41.4% from the field, just 3.8% higher than the Aztecs concede.
San Diego State Leaders
- Izzy Forsyth: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 29.2 FG%
- Sumayah Sugapong: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Parker Montgomery: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Eri Blithikioti: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
UCSD Leaders
San Diego State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 68-45
|The Nest
|11/21/2023
|Westcliff
|W 64-42
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/25/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 74-49
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/28/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/1/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/4/2023
|Cal State LA
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
UCSD Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|La Sierra
|W 94-40
|LionTree Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 74-69
|LionTree Arena
|11/26/2023
|Pennsylvania
|L 76-68
|LionTree Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/2/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
