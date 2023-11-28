The San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCSD Tritons (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison

  • The Tritons' 71.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 58.7 the Aztecs allow.
  • UCSD has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
  • San Diego State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.2 points.
  • The 68.2 points per game the Aztecs score are 10.4 more points than the Tritons give up (57.8).
  • San Diego State is 4-2 when scoring more than 57.8 points.
  • When UCSD gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 2-2.
  • The Aztecs shoot 42.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tritons allow defensively.
  • The Tritons shoot 41.4% from the field, just 3.8% higher than the Aztecs concede.

San Diego State Leaders

  • Izzy Forsyth: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
  • Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 29.2 FG%
  • Sumayah Sugapong: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Parker Montgomery: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Eri Blithikioti: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

UCSD Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Sacramento State W 68-45 The Nest
11/21/2023 Westcliff W 64-42 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/25/2023 Pennsylvania W 74-49 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/28/2023 UCSD - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/1/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/4/2023 Cal State LA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UCSD Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 La Sierra W 94-40 LionTree Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Arizona L 74-69 LionTree Arena
11/26/2023 Pennsylvania L 76-68 LionTree Arena
11/28/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/2/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/7/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.