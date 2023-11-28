The San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCSD Tritons (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

San Diego State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: Stadium

San Diego State vs. UCSD Scoring Comparison

The Tritons' 71.2 points per game are 12.5 more points than the 58.7 the Aztecs allow.

UCSD has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

San Diego State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.2 points.

The 68.2 points per game the Aztecs score are 10.4 more points than the Tritons give up (57.8).

San Diego State is 4-2 when scoring more than 57.8 points.

When UCSD gives up fewer than 68.2 points, it is 2-2.

The Aztecs shoot 42.6% from the field, 3% higher than the Tritons allow defensively.

The Tritons shoot 41.4% from the field, just 3.8% higher than the Aztecs concede.

San Diego State Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 29.2 FG%

2.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 29.2 FG% Sumayah Sugapong: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Parker Montgomery: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Eri Blithikioti: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

UCSD Leaders

San Diego State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 @ Sacramento State W 68-45 The Nest 11/21/2023 Westcliff W 64-42 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/25/2023 Pennsylvania W 74-49 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/28/2023 UCSD - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/1/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/4/2023 Cal State LA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UCSD Schedule