Tuesday's game that pits the San Diego State Aztecs (4-2) versus the UCSD Tritons (2-4) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of San Diego State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Aztecs are coming off of a 74-49 win over Pennsylvania in their most recent game on Saturday.

The Aztecs took care of business in their last outing 74-49 against Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Tritons are coming off of a 76-68 loss to Pennsylvania in their last outing on Sunday. Adryana Quezada's team-leading 21 points paced the Aztecs in the victory. The Tritons got a team-leading 17 points from Denali Pinto in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego State vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 73, UCSD 58

San Diego State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Aztecs took down the Pennsylvania Quakers at home on November 25 by a score of 74-49.

San Diego State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

San Diego State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 228) on November 25

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 282) on November 13

68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 352) on November 18

UCSD Schedule Analysis

The Tritons haven't picked up a victory this season versus a Division 1 team.

UCSD has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

San Diego State Leaders

Quezada: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 56.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 56.1 FG% Kim Villalobos: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.8 FG%

9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 40.8 FG% Abby Prohaska: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jada Lewis: 11.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

11.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Sarah Barcello: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

UCSD Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Katie Springs: 2.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 29.2 FG%

2.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 29.2 FG% Sumayah Sugapong: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Parker Montgomery: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.8 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Eri Blithikioti: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.2 points per game to rank 162nd in college basketball and are allowing 58.7 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball.

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (79th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.