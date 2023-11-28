Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Mitchell County, Iowa today, we've got what you need here.
Mitchell County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osage High School at Newman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mason City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
