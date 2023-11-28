Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Boldy's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Matthew Boldy vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 11:20 on the ice per game.

Boldy has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

In seven of 12 games this season, Boldy has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 12 games this year, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boldy's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Boldy Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 12 Games 4 8 Points 2 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

