Should you bet on Mats Zuccarello to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

On the power play, Zuccarello has accumulated one goal and 10 assists.

Zuccarello's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:38 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:16 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:32 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:44 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

