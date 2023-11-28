On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Marcus Foligno going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

Foligno averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 61 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 15:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

