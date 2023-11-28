Marco Rossi will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues play on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Rossi in the Wild-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Marco Rossi vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:13 per game on the ice, is +2.

Rossi has a goal in six of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rossi has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 19 games this year, Rossi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Rossi has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Rossi has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rossi Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.