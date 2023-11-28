Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Lyon County, Iowa, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Lyon County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School at George-Little Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: George, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Valley High School at West Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Inwood, IA
- Conference: Siouxland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
