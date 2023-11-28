The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Linn County, Iowa today, we've got what you need.

Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lisbon High School at East Buchanan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Winthrop, IA

Winthrop, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles City High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Clinton High School