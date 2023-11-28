Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Linn County, Iowa today, we've got what you need.
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lisbon High School at East Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Winthrop, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles City High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clinton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
