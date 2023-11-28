The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) take on the Drexel Dragons (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Lehigh vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Dragons put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.5 the Mountain Hawks give up.

Lehigh's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.

The 77.2 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are 28.7 more points than the Dragons give up (48.5).

Lehigh has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 48.5 points.

Drexel is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.

The Mountain Hawks shoot 42.5% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Dragons concede defensively.

The Dragons make 44.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.7% more than the Mountain Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Lehigh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Meghan O'Brien: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Colleen McQuillen: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Lily Fandre: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 53.8 FG%

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Yale W 90-75 Stabler Arena 11/22/2023 Marist W 82-64 Enmarket Arena 11/23/2023 Bowling Green L 85-73 Enmarket Arena 11/28/2023 Drexel - Stabler Arena 12/3/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena 12/7/2023 La Salle - Stabler Arena

Drexel Schedule