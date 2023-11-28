How to Watch the Lehigh vs. Drexel Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) take on the Drexel Dragons (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lehigh vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison
- The Dragons put up an average of 59.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 65.5 the Mountain Hawks give up.
- Lehigh's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.
- The 77.2 points per game the Mountain Hawks score are 28.7 more points than the Dragons give up (48.5).
- Lehigh has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 48.5 points.
- Drexel is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Mountain Hawks shoot 42.5% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Dragons concede defensively.
- The Dragons make 44.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.7% more than the Mountain Hawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Lehigh Leaders
- Ella Stemmer: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Colleen McQuillen: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Lily Fandre: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 53.8 FG%
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Yale
|W 90-75
|Stabler Arena
|11/22/2023
|Marist
|W 82-64
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/28/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/7/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Stabler Arena
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 65-33
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/15/2023
|La Salle
|W 71-46
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 64-53
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Lehigh
|-
|Stabler Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Marist
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/9/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
