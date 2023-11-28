Tuesday's game between the Drexel Dragons (2-2) and Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-1) going head to head at Stabler Arena has a projected final score of 64-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 28.

The Mountain Hawks head into this contest following an 85-73 loss to Bowling Green on Thursday.

The Mountain Hawks lost their last game 85-73 against Bowling Green on Thursday. The Dragons' most recent contest was a 64-53 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA) on Sunday. Colleen McQuillen put up 19 points, one rebound and four assists for the Mountain Hawks. Brooke Mullin put up 17 points, one rebound and two assists for the Dragons.

Lehigh vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 64, Lehigh 63

Lehigh Schedule Analysis

The Mountain Hawks notched their best win of the season on November 14, when they took down the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, who rank No. 192 in our computer rankings, 78-77.

Lehigh has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

Lehigh 2023-24 Best Wins

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 192) on November 14

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 298) on November 17

82-64 over Marist (No. 330) on November 22

62-50 on the road over Stonehill (No. 353) on November 11

Lehigh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

15.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Meghan O'Brien: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) McQuillen: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Lily Fandre: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Whitney Lind: 6.8 PTS, 53.8 FG%

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks average 77.2 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (203rd in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Drexel Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dragons averaged 67.0 points per game last season (139th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (59th in college basketball). They had a +229 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Drexel scored fewer points in conference action (66.8 per game) than overall (67.0).

The Dragons put up more points at home (71.6 per game) than away (63.5) last season.

At home, Drexel gave up 59.9 points per game last season, 0.8 more than it allowed away (59.1).

