When the Minnesota Wild face off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jacob Middleton light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

Middleton has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:42 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

