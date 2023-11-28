Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 28?
Will Frederick Gaudreau find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Gaudreau has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|10/17/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 2-0
Wild vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
