Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Dubuque County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dubuque County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Western Dubuque High School at Epworth at North Scott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Eldridge, IA

Eldridge, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dubuque Senior High School at Davenport Central High School