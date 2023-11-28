Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Clinton County, Iowa today? We've got what you need.
Clinton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calamus Wheatland High School at Edgewood-Colesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Edgewood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Goose Lake, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clinton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
