The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-0) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak at the Bucknell Bison (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bison give up to opponents.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • Bucknell is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Bison record only 0.5 fewer points per game (51.7) than the Hawks give up (52.2).
  • When Bucknell puts up more than 52.2 points, it is 1-1.
  • Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 51.7 points.
  • The Bison are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Hawks concede to opponents (33.3%).

Bucknell Leaders

  • Laura Ziegler: 14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Chloe Welch: 12.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Talya Brugler: 14.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Mackenzie Smith: 13.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Gabby Casey: 9.5 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Louisville L 77-44 KFC Yum! Center
11/21/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 63-45 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Robert Morris W 68-54 Sojka Pavilion
11/28/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 Cornell - Sojka Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Pennsylvania W 77-49 Palestra
11/19/2023 @ Drexel W 64-53 Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/22/2023 @ Temple W 67-65 Liacouras Center
11/28/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 North Florida - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
12/5/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.