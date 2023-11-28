How to Watch the Bucknell vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-0) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak at the Bucknell Bison (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.
Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bucknell vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bison give up to opponents.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
- Bucknell is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Bison record only 0.5 fewer points per game (51.7) than the Hawks give up (52.2).
- When Bucknell puts up more than 52.2 points, it is 1-1.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 51.7 points.
- The Bison are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Hawks concede to opponents (33.3%).
Bucknell Leaders
- Laura Ziegler: 14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Chloe Welch: 12.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Talya Brugler: 14.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
- Mackenzie Smith: 13.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Gabby Casey: 9.5 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 77-44
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 63-45
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 68-54
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|W 77-49
|Palestra
|11/19/2023
|@ Drexel
|W 64-53
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|W 67-65
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
