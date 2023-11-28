The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-0) will attempt to continue a four-game road winning streak at the Bucknell Bison (2-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucknell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bucknell vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Hawks score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 68.2 the Bison give up to opponents.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Bucknell is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.

The Bison record only 0.5 fewer points per game (51.7) than the Hawks give up (52.2).

When Bucknell puts up more than 52.2 points, it is 1-1.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 51.7 points.

The Bison are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Hawks concede to opponents (33.3%).

Bucknell Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Chloe Welch: 12.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Talya Brugler: 14.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

14.8 PTS, 50.0 FG% Mackenzie Smith: 13.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

13.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Gabby Casey: 9.5 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 @ Louisville L 77-44 KFC Yum! Center 11/21/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 63-45 E. A. Diddle Arena 11/24/2023 Robert Morris W 68-54 Sojka Pavilion 11/28/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Sojka Pavilion 12/2/2023 Cornell - Sojka Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule