Tuesday's contest between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-0) and Bucknell Bison (2-4) matching up at Sojka Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 28.

Their last time out, the Bison won on Friday 68-54 against Robert Morris.

The Hawks are coming off of a 67-65 win over Temple in their last outing on Wednesday. Emma Theodorsson scored a team-high 26 points for the Bison in the win. Laura Ziegler's team-high 21 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

Bucknell vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Bucknell vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 69, Bucknell 52

Bucknell Schedule Analysis

On November 15, the Bison captured their best win of the season, a 49-44 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 320) in our computer rankings.

The Bison have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Bucknell is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule Analysis

Saint Joseph's (PA) has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Saint Joseph's (PA) 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 131) on November 19

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 146) on November 22

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 241) on November 14

66-45 on the road over Yale (No. 298) on November 11

71-49 at home over Rider (No. 314) on November 7

Bucknell Leaders

Theodorsson: 11.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Isabella King: 9.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

9.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Ashley Sofilkanich: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.9 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.9 FG% Caroline Dingler: 5.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Blake Matthews: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Ziegler: 14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

14.8 PTS, 12.0 REB, 1.6 BLK, 36.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Chloe Welch: 12.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

12.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Talya Brugler: 14.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

14.8 PTS, 50.0 FG% Mackenzie Smith: 13.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

13.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Gabby Casey: 9.5 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison have a -99 scoring differential, falling short by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 51.7 points per game to rank 343rd in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.0 points per game, 144th in college basketball, and are giving up 52.2 per outing to rank 24th in college basketball.

