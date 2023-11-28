Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Audubon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Audubon County, Iowa, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Audubon County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Audubon High School at Missouri Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Missouri Valley, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
