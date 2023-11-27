The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

Pepperdine vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison

The Beach put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.6 the Waves give up.

Long Beach State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

Pepperdine has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.

The 53.3 points per game the Waves score are 15.5 fewer points than the Beach give up (68.8).

The Waves are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Beach concede to opponents (33.5%).

The Beach shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Waves concede.

Pepperdine Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Myra Gordon: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Addi Melone: 5.0 PTS, 26.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5.0 PTS, 26.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) KK Brodie: 2.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%

2.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG% Megan Harkey: 4.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 @ Nevada L 64-41 Lawlor Events Center 11/20/2023 @ Boise State L 63-47 ExtraMile Arena 11/24/2023 Georgetown L 59-40 Firestone Fieldhouse 11/27/2023 Long Beach State - Firestone Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum 12/9/2023 Cal Baptist - Firestone Fieldhouse

Long Beach State Schedule