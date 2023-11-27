The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison

  • The Beach put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.6 the Waves give up.
  • Long Beach State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
  • Pepperdine has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The 53.3 points per game the Waves score are 15.5 fewer points than the Beach give up (68.8).
  • The Waves are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Beach concede to opponents (33.5%).
  • The Beach shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Waves concede.

Pepperdine Leaders

  • Jane Nwaba: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Myra Gordon: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Addi Melone: 5.0 PTS, 26.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • KK Brodie: 2.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%
  • Megan Harkey: 4.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Nevada L 64-41 Lawlor Events Center
11/20/2023 @ Boise State L 63-47 ExtraMile Arena
11/24/2023 Georgetown L 59-40 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/27/2023 Long Beach State - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
12/9/2023 Cal Baptist - Firestone Fieldhouse

Long Beach State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Nevada W 79-57 Walter Pyramid
11/15/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 82-71 CBU Events Center
11/21/2023 @ Fresno State L 74-65 Save Mart Center
11/27/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
12/15/2023 Colorado State - Walter Pyramid

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.