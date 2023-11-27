How to Watch the Pepperdine vs. Long Beach State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Pepperdine Waves (2-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Firestone Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pepperdine vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison
- The Beach put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 59.6 the Waves give up.
- Long Beach State has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.
- Pepperdine has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.3 points.
- The 53.3 points per game the Waves score are 15.5 fewer points than the Beach give up (68.8).
- The Waves are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Beach concede to opponents (33.5%).
- The Beach shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Waves concede.
Pepperdine Leaders
- Jane Nwaba: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Myra Gordon: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Addi Melone: 5.0 PTS, 26.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- KK Brodie: 2.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%
- Megan Harkey: 4.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 64-41
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 63-47
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Georgetown
|L 59-40
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/27/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Nevada
|W 79-57
|Walter Pyramid
|11/15/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 82-71
|CBU Events Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 74-65
|Save Mart Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|12/15/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.