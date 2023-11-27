Monday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (2-2) and the Pepperdine Waves (2-5) at Firestone Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-58, heavily favoring Long Beach State to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 27.

The Waves are coming off of a 59-40 loss to Georgetown in their most recent game on Friday.

The Waves enter this contest on the heels of a 59-40 loss to Georgetown on Friday. The Beach head into this matchup after a 74-65 loss to Fresno State on Tuesday. Ella Brubaker scored a team-best 10 points for the Waves in the loss. Cheyenne Givens put up 17 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Beach.

Pepperdine vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Pepperdine vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 69, Pepperdine 58

Pepperdine Schedule Analysis

The Waves took down the No. 170-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Irvine Anteaters, 63-58, on November 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Pepperdine has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

The Waves have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Pepperdine has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Pepperdine Leaders

Jane Nwaba: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Myra Gordon: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Addi Melone: 5.0 PTS, 26.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

5.0 PTS, 26.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) KK Brodie: 2.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG%

2.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 36.0 FG% Megan Harkey: 4.6 PTS, 53.6 FG%

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (scoring 53.3 points per game to rank 331st in college basketball while allowing 59.6 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball) and have a -44 scoring differential overall.

Long Beach State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Beach outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game last season (scoring 62.1 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball while allowing 57.4 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball) and had a +156 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Long Beach State averaged 63.0 points per game in Big West action, and 62.1 overall.

The Beach scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 61.4 on the road.

At home, Long Beach State allowed 54.9 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 60.3.

