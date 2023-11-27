Josh Oliver will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears in Week 12, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Oliver has caught 16 passes (on 18 targets) for 118 yards (to average 14.8 per game). He has two receiving TDs on the year.

Oliver vs. the Bears

Oliver vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

20 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Oliver will play against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears concede 245.9 passing yards per game.

So far this year, the Bears have given up 22 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 31st in league play.

Josh Oliver Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Oliver Receiving Insights

In three of four games this season, Oliver has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Oliver has 4.3% of his team's target share (18 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He has racked up 6.6 yards per target (118 yards on 18 targets).

Oliver has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (7.4% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Oliver has been targeted four times in the red zone (6.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

Oliver's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

