Jaren Hall was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 12 matchup with the Chicago Bears (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). All of Hall's stats can be found below.

Hall's season stats include 101 passing yards (50.5 per game). He is 8-for-10 (80.0%), with zero TD passes and zero interceptions, and has four carries for 10 yards.

Jaren Hall Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

Week 12 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 27, 2023

November 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hall 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 8 10 80.0% 101 0 0 10.1 4 10 0

Hall Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Packers 3 4 23 0 0 2 -1 0 Week 9 @Falcons 5 6 78 0 0 2 11 0

