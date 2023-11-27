Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adair County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Adair County, Iowa today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adair County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Central Valley High School at Southeast Warren High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarinda High School at Nodaway Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Greenfield, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.