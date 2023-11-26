How to Watch the UCSD vs. Pennsylvania Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UCSD Tritons (2-3) take the court against the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
UCSD Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSD vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison
- The Quakers' 69.8 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 54.2 the Tritons allow to opponents.
- Pennsylvania has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.
- UCSD is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.8 points.
- The Tritons score 71.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.4 the Quakers allow.
- UCSD is 2-1 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
- Pennsylvania is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Tritons are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Quakers allow to opponents (43.2%).
- The Quakers make 40.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCSD Leaders
- Izzy Forsyth: 13.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Katie Springs: 2.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%
- Sumayah Sugapong: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Eri Blithikioti: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Parker Montgomery: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
Pennsylvania Leaders
UCSD Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 61-58
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|La Sierra
|W 94-40
|LionTree Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 74-69
|LionTree Arena
|11/26/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|12/2/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Siena
|W 85-79
|MVP Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Chapman
|W 92-46
|Harold Hutton Sports Center
|11/25/2023
|@ San Diego State
|L 74-49
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/26/2023
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Palestra
|12/3/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
