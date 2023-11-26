The UCSD Tritons (2-3) take the court against the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

UCSD Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

UCSD vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

The Quakers' 69.8 points per game are 15.6 more points than the 54.2 the Tritons allow to opponents.

Pennsylvania has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 54.2 points.

UCSD is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.8 points.

The Tritons score 71.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.4 the Quakers allow.

UCSD is 2-1 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Pennsylvania is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

The Tritons are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Quakers allow to opponents (43.2%).

The Quakers make 40.5% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Tritons' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCSD Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 13.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Katie Springs: 2.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%

2.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG% Sumayah Sugapong: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Eri Blithikioti: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Parker Montgomery: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Pennsylvania Leaders

UCSD Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 61-58 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/15/2023 La Sierra W 94-40 LionTree Arena 11/19/2023 Northern Arizona L 74-69 LionTree Arena 11/26/2023 Pennsylvania - LionTree Arena 11/28/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/2/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Pennsylvania Schedule