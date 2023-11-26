Sunday's contest at LionTree Arena has the UCSD Tritons (2-3) taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-65 victory for UCSD, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last time out, the Tritons lost 74-69 to Northern Arizona on Sunday.

The Tritons lost their most recent matchup 74-69 against Northern Arizona on Sunday. The Quakers' most recent contest was a 74-49 loss to San Diego State on Saturday. Sumayah Sugapong scored a team-leading 19 points for the Tritons in the loss. The Quakers got a team-leading 24 points from Stina Almqvist in the loss.

UCSD vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UCSD vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 66, Pennsylvania 65

UCSD Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Tritons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Pennsylvania Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Pennsylvania is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

The Tritons have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Pennsylvania 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 294) on November 19

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 322) on November 11

UCSD Leaders

Izzy Forsyth: 13.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.8 PTS, 56.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Katie Springs: 2.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG%

2.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 30.0 FG% Sugapong: 13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

13.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.6 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Eri Blithikioti: 5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 63.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Parker Montgomery: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.3 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Pennsylvania Leaders

Almqvist: 21.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

21.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 48.7 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Jordan Obi: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

10.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Mataya Gayle: 12.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

12.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Lizzy Groetsch: 8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

8.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Abby Sharpe: 4.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons outscore opponents by 17.6 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 102nd in college basketball while giving up 54.2 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +88 scoring differential overall.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

The Quakers outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 69.8 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and giving up 65.4 per outing, 208th in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential.

