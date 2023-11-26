Sunday's game between the Lafayette Leopards (2-3) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5) at DeGol Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-52, heavily favoring Lafayette to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Red Flash enter this game following a 53-45 loss to Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

The Red Flash dropped their most recent game 53-45 against Loyola (MD) on Wednesday. The Leopards' most recent game on Tuesday ended in an 83-60 win over NJIT. Kendall Carruthers recorded 16 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Red Flash. Makayla Andrews totaled 24 points, five rebounds and one assist for the Leopards.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Francis (PA) vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Lafayette 68, Saint Francis (PA) 52

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Red Flash have one loss to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Saint Francis (PA) has the most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lafayette Schedule Analysis

Based on the RPI, the Red Flash have one loss against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Lafayette is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Carruthers: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Harris Robinson: 3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%

3.8 PTS, 34.6 FG% Destini Ward: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 23.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 23.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Yanessa Boyd: 9.0 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.0 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Marina Artero: 3.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Lafayette Leaders

Abby Antognoli: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

13.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

13.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kayla Drummond: 7.6 PTS, 60.0 FG%

7.6 PTS, 60.0 FG% Halee Smith: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Emma Shields: 2.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have a -100 scoring differential, falling short by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 48.4 points per game to rank 349th in college basketball and are allowing 68.4 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball.

Lafayette Performance Insights

The Leopards have a -24 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 59.4 points per game, 280th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 195th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.