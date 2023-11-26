Sunday's contest at Bryce Jordan Center has the Penn State Lady Lions (5-1) matching up with the Providence Friars (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Penn State.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Lady Lions suffered a 71-70 loss to USC. The Friars enter this matchup after a 57-40 victory against Monmouth on Wednesday. Shay Ciezki's team-leading 18 points paced the Lady Lions in the losing effort. In the Friars' win, Olivia Olsen led the team with 17 points (adding 11 rebounds and zero assists).

Penn State vs. Providence Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Penn State vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 75, Providence 57

Penn State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions notched their signature win of the season on November 13 by securing a 91-85 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, the No. 76-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Penn State has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Lady Lions have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Penn State 2023-24 Best Wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 76) on November 13

89-80 over Oklahoma State (No. 93) on November 20

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 148) on November 16

94-51 at home over Bucknell (No. 279) on November 7

107-44 at home over Navy (No. 334) on November 10

Providence Schedule Analysis

Providence has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (three).

Providence 2023-24 Best Wins

57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 172) on November 10

57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 245) on November 22

76-46 at home over Hampton (No. 321) on November 7

Penn State Leaders

Makenna Marisa: 16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

16.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Ciezki: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Leilani Kapinus: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 51.3 FG% Ali Brigham: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 62.2 FG% Chanaya Pinto: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 61.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

Providence Leaders

Olsen: 15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 67.4 FG%

15.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 67.4 FG% Grace Efosa-Aguebor: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Kylee Sheppard: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Brynn Farrell: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 25.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Marta Morales: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

Penn State Performance Insights

The Lady Lions' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (190th in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 60.4 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and allowing 53.0 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and have a +37 scoring differential.

