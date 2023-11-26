How to Watch the Monmouth vs. Brown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Monmouth Hawks (2-3) take the court against the Brown Bears (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Monmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Monmouth vs. Brown Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 55 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 60.6 the Hawks allow.
- The Hawks score 57.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 59.5 the Bears give up.
- Monmouth is 2-0 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- Brown has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.8 points.
- This year the Hawks are shooting 37% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Bears give up.
- The Bears' 36.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Hawks have conceded.
Monmouth Leaders
- Belle Kranbuhl: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 BLK, 39.1 FG%
- Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Kaci Donovan: 11.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Taisha Exanor: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 28.9 FG%
- Jania Hall: 7.2 PTS, 37.8 FG%
Brown Leaders
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Sacred Heart
|L 59-50
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/19/2023
|UMass
|W 74-62
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Providence
|L 57-40
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Providence
|W 61-56
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/17/2023
|Rhode Island
|L 67-56
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 56-49
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/3/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
