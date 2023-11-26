The Monmouth Hawks (2-3) take the court against the Brown Bears (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Monmouth Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: SportsNet NY

Monmouth vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

The Bears' 55 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 60.6 the Hawks allow.

The Hawks score 57.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 59.5 the Bears give up.

Monmouth is 2-0 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

Brown has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.8 points.

This year the Hawks are shooting 37% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Bears give up.

The Bears' 36.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.1 higher than the Hawks have conceded.

Monmouth Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 BLK, 39.1 FG%

4.2 PTS, 3.2 BLK, 39.1 FG% Ariana Vanderhoop: 10.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Kaci Donovan: 11.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

11.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Taisha Exanor: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 28.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 28.9 FG% Jania Hall: 7.2 PTS, 37.8 FG%

Brown Leaders

Monmouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Sacred Heart L 59-50 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/19/2023 UMass W 74-62 OceanFirst Bank Center 11/22/2023 @ Providence L 57-40 Alumni Hall (RI) 11/26/2023 Brown - OceanFirst Bank Center 12/2/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium 12/6/2023 @ American - Bender Arena

