Sunday's game between the Brown Bears (3-3) and Monmouth Hawks (2-3) matching up at OceanFirst Bank Center has a projected final score of 61-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bears, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Hawks enter this game following a 57-40 loss to Providence on Wednesday.

The Hawks lost their most recent matchup 57-40 against Providence on Wednesday. The Bears' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 56-49 victory against Loyola Chicago. Ariana Vanderhoop totaled 10 points, four rebounds and zero assists for the Hawks. Kyla Jones' team-leading 20 points paced the Bears in the win.

Monmouth vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Monmouth vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 61, Monmouth 55

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

The Hawks have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (one), but also have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 losses (two).

Monmouth has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (one).

Brown Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears beat the Georgetown Hoyas 45-43 on November 12.

Brown has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one), but also has the most Quadrant 2 defeats (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.

Brown 2023-24 Best Wins

45-43 on the road over Georgetown (No. 109) on November 12

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 142) on November 15

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 241) on November 22

Monmouth Leaders

Belle Kranbuhl: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 BLK, 39.1 FG%

4.2 PTS, 3.2 BLK, 39.1 FG% Vanderhoop: 10.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Kaci Donovan: 11.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

11.2 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Taisha Exanor: 5.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 28.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 28.9 FG% Jania Hall: 7.2 PTS, 37.8 FG%

Brown Leaders

Grace Arnolie: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

13.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Jones: 15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

15.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Alyssa Moreland: 4.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.0 FG%

4.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.0 FG% Ada Anamekwe: 6.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.9 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.9 FG% Olivia Young: 5.2 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

Monmouth Performance Insights

The Hawks have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (scoring 57.8 points per game to rank 294th in college basketball while giving up 60.6 per outing to rank 134th in college basketball) and have a -14 scoring differential overall.

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 4.5 points per game (posting 55.0 points per game, 317th in college basketball, while conceding 59.5 per outing, 115th in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential.

