Can we expect Joel Eriksson Ek finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Red Wings?

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In eight of 18 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Eriksson Ek averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:42 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:17 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:53 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:47 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 21:28 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 20:21 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

