Two streaking squads square off when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 6.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Hawkeyes give up (64.4).

When it scores more than 64.4 points, Kansas State is 5-0.

Iowa's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 92.1 points per game, 41.1 more points than the 51.0 the Wildcats give up.

Iowa has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 51.0 points.

Kansas State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 92.1 points.

This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 52.2% from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats shoot 45.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule