The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0), winners of six straight. It starts at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up 6.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (64.4).
  • Kansas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Iowa is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
  • The Hawkeyes score 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (51.0).
  • Iowa is 6-1 when scoring more than 51.0 points.
  • Kansas State is 6-0 when allowing fewer than 92.1 points.
  • This season the Hawkeyes are shooting 52.2% from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Taryn Sides: 4.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Kansas State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wisconsin W 75-57 Bramlage Coliseum
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-61 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 North Carolina W 63-56 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Iowa - Hertz Arena
12/1/2023 Jackson State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/6/2023 McNeese - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.