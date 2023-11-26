The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Iowa State matchup in this article.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-1.5) 136.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-0.5) 134.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Iowa State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, four out of the Aggies' six games have gone over the point total.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

