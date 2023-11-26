The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) look to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Iowa State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Aggies allow to opponents.

Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies rank 16th.

The Cyclones average 82.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 69.5 the Aggies give up.

When Iowa State puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 4-0.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State averaged 72 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged in road games (63.5).

The Cyclones allowed 56.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.2 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Iowa State performed better at home last year, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage in road games.

