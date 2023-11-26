Iowa vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Hertz Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-68 victory for Iowa, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Hawkeyes came out on top in their last outing 100-62 against FGCU on Saturday.
Iowa vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Iowa vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 71, Kansas State 68
Other Big Ten Predictions
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on November 9 by a score of 80-76, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Hawkeyes have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
- Iowa has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).
Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9
- 100-62 over FGCU (No. 66) on November 25
- 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 80) on November 19
- 94-53 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 104) on November 12
- 98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 117) on November 24
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 47.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
- Kate Martin: 10.3 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 55.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.6 PTS, 75.0 FG%
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 27.7 points per game (scoring 92.1 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while allowing 64.4 per outing to rank 192nd in college basketball) and have a +194 scoring differential overall.
