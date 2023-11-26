Sunday's game between the Rider Broncs (2-3) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-5) at Rothman Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-58, with Rider taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

Last time out, the Knights lost 64-50 to Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Knights suffered a 64-50 loss to Mount St. Mary's. The Broncs are coming off of a 72-44 loss to La Salle in their most recent outing on Tuesday. Teneisia Brown scored a team-best 13 points for the Knights in the loss. Taylor Langan recorded 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Broncs.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Rider Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Rider 60, Fairleigh Dickinson 58

Top 25 Predictions

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rider Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Knights are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 147th-most defeats.

Rider has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Fairleigh Dickinson Leaders

Brown: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG% Abby Conklin: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Lilly Parke: 9.2 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

9.2 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Bella Toomey: 3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%

3.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG% Abaigeal Babore: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

Rider Leaders

Langan: 14.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

14.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Makayla Firebaugh: 9.8 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

9.8 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Sanaa Redmond: 5.8 PTS, 34.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 34.6 FG% Kaylan Deveney: 8.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Jessika Schiffer: 6.2 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights have been outscored by 19.6 points per game (scoring 49.6 points per game to rank 346th in college basketball while allowing 69.2 per outing to rank 267th in college basketball) and have a -98 scoring differential overall.

Rider Performance Insights

The Broncs' -46 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.8 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (173rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.