The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-2) play the Georgetown Hoyas (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
CSU Fullerton vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoyas put up only 1.2 more points per game (58.2) than the Titans allow (57.0).
  • When it scores more than 57.0 points, Georgetown is 4-0.
  • CSU Fullerton's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.
  • The 55.0 points per game the Titans put up are 10.0 more points than the Hoyas allow (45.0).
  • When CSU Fullerton puts up more than 45.0 points, it is 2-2.
  • Georgetown is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 55.0 points.
  • This season the Titans are shooting 33.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hoyas give up.
  • The Hoyas' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Titans have given up.
  • Kelsey Ransom: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Brianna Scott: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
  • Graceann Bennett: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 63.6 FG%
  • Alex Cowan: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Mya Bembry: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.7 FG%

Georgetown Leaders

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Sacramento State W 61-51 The Nest
11/17/2023 Idaho L 56-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/19/2023 San Francisco W 54-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/26/2023 Georgetown - Titan Gym
11/29/2023 San Jose State - Titan Gym
12/6/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgetown Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Brown L 45-43 McDonough Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 60-45 McDonough Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Pepperdine W 59-40 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/26/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
11/30/2023 Howard - McDonough Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

