How to Watch the CSU Fullerton vs. Georgetown Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-2) play the Georgetown Hoyas (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Fullerton vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison
- The Hoyas put up only 1.2 more points per game (58.2) than the Titans allow (57.0).
- When it scores more than 57.0 points, Georgetown is 4-0.
- CSU Fullerton's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.
- The 55.0 points per game the Titans put up are 10.0 more points than the Hoyas allow (45.0).
- When CSU Fullerton puts up more than 45.0 points, it is 2-2.
- Georgetown is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 55.0 points.
- This season the Titans are shooting 33.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Titans have given up.
- Kelsey Ransom: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Brianna Scott: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Graceann Bennett: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 63.6 FG%
- Alex Cowan: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Mya Bembry: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.7 FG%
Georgetown Leaders
CSU Fullerton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 61-51
|The Nest
|11/17/2023
|Idaho
|L 56-48
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|W 54-48
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/26/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Titan Gym
|11/29/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/6/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Brown
|L 45-43
|McDonough Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 60-45
|McDonough Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|W 59-40
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/26/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|11/30/2023
|Howard
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
