The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-2) play the Georgetown Hoyas (4-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Fullerton vs. Georgetown Scoring Comparison

The Hoyas put up only 1.2 more points per game (58.2) than the Titans allow (57.0).

When it scores more than 57.0 points, Georgetown is 4-0.

CSU Fullerton's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 58.2 points.

The 55.0 points per game the Titans put up are 10.0 more points than the Hoyas allow (45.0).

When CSU Fullerton puts up more than 45.0 points, it is 2-2.

Georgetown is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 55.0 points.

This season the Titans are shooting 33.8% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Titans have given up.

Kelsey Ransom: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Brianna Scott: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Graceann Bennett: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 63.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 63.6 FG% Alex Cowan: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Mya Bembry: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.7 FG%

Georgetown Leaders

CSU Fullerton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 @ Sacramento State W 61-51 The Nest 11/17/2023 Idaho L 56-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/19/2023 San Francisco W 54-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/26/2023 Georgetown - Titan Gym 11/29/2023 San Jose State - Titan Gym 12/6/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgetown Schedule