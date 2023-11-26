Sunday's contest at Titan Gym has the Georgetown Hoyas (4-1) taking on the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on November 26. Our computer prediction projects a 58-49 victory for Georgetown.

The Titans are coming off of a 54-48 victory against San Francisco in their last game on Sunday.

The Titans are coming off of a 54-48 win against San Francisco in their most recent game on Sunday. The Hoyas came out on top in their most recent matchup 59-40 against Pepperdine on Friday. In the victory, Hope Hassmann led the Titans with 22 points. In the Hoyas' win, Kelsey Ransom led the team with 15 points (adding six rebounds and two assists).

CSU Fullerton vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

CSU Fullerton vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 58, CSU Fullerton 49

Top 25 Predictions

Georgetown Schedule Analysis

Georgetown has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

Georgetown 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over Temple (No. 148) on November 9

61-50 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 189) on November 6

59-40 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 309) on November 24

60-45 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 328) on November 17

Georgetown Leaders

Ransom: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Brianna Scott: 7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

7.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Graceann Bennett: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 63.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 63.6 FG% Alex Cowan: 6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Mya Bembry: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 57.7 FG%

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans put up 61.3 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest last season (139th in college basketball). They had a -56 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.8 points per game.

With 59.5 points per game in Big West action, CSU Fullerton averaged 1.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (61.3 PPG).

The Titans scored 61.1 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, they averaged 60.5 points per contest.

CSU Fullerton surrendered 60.2 points per game last year at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than it allowed away from home (64.6).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas put up 58.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) while giving up 45.0 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.2 points per game.

