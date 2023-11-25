The Week 13 college football slate includes seven games involving schools from the Sun Belt. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UL Monroe Warhawks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Marshall Thundering Herd 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at Texas State Bobcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!