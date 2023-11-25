Looking to see how the one game featuring Patriot League teams played out in Week 13 of the college football slate?. Read below for key players and results from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Lafayette vs. Delaware

Week 13 Patriot League Results

Delaware 36 Lafayette 34

Delaware Leaders

Passing: Nick Minicucci (16-for-25, 198 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)

Nick Minicucci (16-for-25, 198 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Jo'Nathan Silver (7 ATT, 76 YDS)

Jo'Nathan Silver (7 ATT, 76 YDS) Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (8 TAR, 6 REC, 79 YDS, 1 TD)

Lafayette Leaders

Passing: Dean Denobile (10-for-15, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Dean Denobile (10-for-15, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jamar Curtis (29 ATT, 127 YDS, 3 TDs)

Jamar Curtis (29 ATT, 127 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Elijah Steward (8 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Delaware Lafayette 383 Total Yards 345 180 Passing Yards 222 203 Rushing Yards 123 4 Turnovers 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Patriot League Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.