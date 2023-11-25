Saturday's game at Jenny Craig Pavilion has the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) matching up with the Weber State Wildcats (0-5) at 5:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 victory for UCSB, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Gauchos suffered a 68-49 loss to UNLV. The Wildcats' most recent outing was a 56-53 loss to San Diego on Friday. Anya Choice scored a team-best 12 points for the Gauchos in the loss. Jadyn Matthews scored a team-high 18 points for the Wildcats in the loss.

UCSB vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

UCSB vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 67, Weber State 61

Weber State Schedule Analysis

Weber State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Weber State has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (one).

Weber State Leaders

Matthews: 11.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Kendra Parra: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG% Laura Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Daryn Hickok: 7.2 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

UCSB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gauchos outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game last season (posting 66.8 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and conceding 61.1 per outing, 84th in college basketball) and had a +191 scoring differential.

UCSB averaged 63.9 points per game last year in conference games, which was 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (66.8).

The Gauchos posted 65.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they performed better on offense, averaging 67.6 points per contest last year.

UCSB ceded 58.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.6 when playing on the road.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are being outscored by 14.2 points per game, with a -71 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.2 points per game (331st in college basketball), and allow 67.4 per outing (238th in college basketball).

