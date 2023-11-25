The Weber State Wildcats (0-5) travel to face the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

UCSB vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats average 15.3 fewer points per game (53.2) than the Gauchos allow (68.5).

The Gauchos score just 0.4 more points per game (67.8) than the Wildcats allow (67.4).

When UCSB scores more than 67.4 points, it is 2-0.

Weber State has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

This year the Gauchos are shooting 43.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats make 36.0% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Gauchos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Jadyn Matthews: 11.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Kendra Parra: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG% Laura Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Daryn Hickok: 7.2 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Weber State Leaders

UCSB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 @ Idaho State L 70-64 Reed Gym 11/19/2023 Southern Utah W 71-61 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 11/24/2023 UNLV L 68-49 Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/25/2023 Weber State - Jenny Craig Pavilion 11/28/2023 UC Santa Cruz - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/2/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

Weber State Schedule