How to Watch the UCSB vs. Weber State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Weber State Wildcats (0-5) travel to face the UCSB Gauchos (2-2) after losing five road games in a row. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 15.3 fewer points per game (53.2) than the Gauchos allow (68.5).
- The Gauchos score just 0.4 more points per game (67.8) than the Wildcats allow (67.4).
- When UCSB scores more than 67.4 points, it is 2-0.
- Weber State has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.
- This year the Gauchos are shooting 43.5% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats make 36.0% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Gauchos' defensive field-goal percentage.
- Jadyn Matthews: 11.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Kendra Parra: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%
- Laura Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Daryn Hickok: 7.2 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Weber State Leaders
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Idaho State
|L 70-64
|Reed Gym
|11/19/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 71-61
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/24/2023
|UNLV
|L 68-49
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|UC Santa Cruz
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 76-47
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 72-62
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/24/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 56-53
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|UCSB
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Dee Events Center
