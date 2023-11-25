Saturday's contest features the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-2) clashing at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 69-66 victory for Pennsylvania according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Aztecs took care of business in their last game 64-42 against Westcliff on Tuesday.

The Aztecs came out on top in their most recent game 64-42 against Westcliff on Tuesday. The Quakers' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 92-46 win against Chapman. In the Aztecs' win, Adryana Quezada led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding six rebounds and four assists). In the Quakers' win, Stina Almqvist led the way with 20 points (adding eight rebounds and one assist).

San Diego State vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

San Diego State vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 69, San Diego State 66

Top 25 Predictions

San Diego State Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Aztecs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

San Diego State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 310) on November 13

68-45 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 355) on November 18

San Diego State Leaders

Kim Villalobos: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 42.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 42.2 FG% Quezada: 13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.9 FG%

13.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.9 FG% Abby Prohaska: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jada Lewis: 11.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Sarah Barcello: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (scoring 67.0 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball while allowing 60.6 per contest to rank 136th in college basketball) and have a +32 scoring differential overall.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Quakers outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) and gave up 59.3 per contest (54th in college basketball).

In Ivy League games, Pennsylvania averaged 0.6 fewer points (62.8) than overall (63.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Quakers scored 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they scored 57.9.

Pennsylvania allowed 55.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.

