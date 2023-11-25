How to Watch the Pacific vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Pacific Tigers (4-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Pacific Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pacific vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison
- The Anteaters score an average of 62.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 63.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, UC Irvine is 3-0.
- Pacific's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.
- The 69.4 points per game the Tigers record are 12.6 more points than the Anteaters allow (56.8).
- When Pacific puts up more than 56.8 points, it is 4-1.
- UC Irvine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Tigers shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Anteaters concede defensively.
Pacific Leaders
- Deja Lee: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
- Nikki Tom: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 10.8 PTS, 71.4 FG%
- Diaba Konate: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.8 FG%
- Nevaeh Dean: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
UC Irvine Leaders
Pacific Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Washington
|L 81-64
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Yale
|W 66-59
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/24/2023
|Butler
|W 77-66
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Temple
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 52-37
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/20/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 71-63
|Bren Events Center
|11/24/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 74-63
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/2/2023
|Denver
|-
|Bren Events Center
