The Pacific Tigers (4-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Pacific Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Pacific vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters score an average of 62.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 63.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, UC Irvine is 3-0.

Pacific's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.

The 69.4 points per game the Tigers record are 12.6 more points than the Anteaters allow (56.8).

When Pacific puts up more than 56.8 points, it is 4-1.

UC Irvine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Tigers shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Anteaters concede defensively.

Pacific Leaders

Deja Lee: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Nikki Tom: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

8.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Nevaeh Parkinson: 10.8 PTS, 71.4 FG%

10.8 PTS, 71.4 FG% Diaba Konate: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.8 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.8 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

UC Irvine Leaders

Pacific Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 @ Washington L 81-64 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 11/20/2023 Yale W 66-59 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/24/2023 Butler W 77-66 Alex G. Spanos Center 11/25/2023 UC Irvine - Alex G. Spanos Center 12/1/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena 12/2/2023 Temple - Desert Financial Arena

UC Irvine Schedule