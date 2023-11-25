The Pacific Tigers (4-1) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Pacific Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
Pacific vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

  • The Anteaters score an average of 62.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 63.4 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, UC Irvine is 3-0.
  • Pacific's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Tigers record are 12.6 more points than the Anteaters allow (56.8).
  • When Pacific puts up more than 56.8 points, it is 4-1.
  • UC Irvine is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Anteaters concede defensively.

Pacific Leaders

  • Deja Lee: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Nikki Tom: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
  • Nevaeh Parkinson: 10.8 PTS, 71.4 FG%
  • Diaba Konate: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.8 FG%
  • Nevaeh Dean: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

UC Irvine Leaders

Pacific Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Washington L 81-64 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/20/2023 Yale W 66-59 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Butler W 77-66 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 UC Irvine - Alex G. Spanos Center
12/1/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Temple - Desert Financial Arena

UC Irvine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 52-37 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/20/2023 Eastern Washington W 71-63 Bren Events Center
11/24/2023 St. Thomas W 74-63 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/25/2023 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center
11/29/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/2/2023 Denver - Bren Events Center

