Saturday's contest that pits the Pacific Tigers (4-1) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (3-2) at Alex G. Spanos Center has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pacific, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 25.

The Tigers are coming off of a 77-66 win over Butler in their last outing on Friday.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Tigers earned a 77-66 victory over Butler. The Anteaters' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 74-63 win against St. Thomas. Kadie Deaton's team-leading 19 points paced the Tigers in the victory. Deja Lee scored 23 points in the Anteaters' win, leading the team.

Pacific vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Pacific vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacific 66, UC Irvine 60

Pacific Schedule Analysis

Pacific has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Pacific has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Butler (No. 188) on November 24

67-54 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 209) on November 12

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 240) on November 10

66-59 at home over Yale (No. 280) on November 20

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

The Tigers have tied for the 125th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (zero).

UC Irvine has one loss versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 120) on November 20

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 161) on November 24

74-43 at home over Seattle U (No. 332) on November 11

Pacific Leaders

Anaya James: 13.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

13.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Liz Smith: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 34.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

14.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 34.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Cecilia Holmberg: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Elizabeth Elliott: 10.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%

10.8 PTS, 51.2 FG% Sydney Ward: 3.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

UC Irvine Leaders

Lee: 16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

16.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Nikki Tom: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

8.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Nevaeh Parkinson: 10.8 PTS, 71.4 FG%

10.8 PTS, 71.4 FG% Diaba Konate: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.8 FG%

7.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 31.8 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.4 points per game to rank 149th in college basketball and are allowing 63.4 per contest to rank 179th in college basketball.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and conceding 56.8 per contest, 76th in college basketball) and have a +30 scoring differential.

