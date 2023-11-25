A pair of college football's most prolific scorers battle when the No. 14 LSU Tigers (8-3) bring the first-ranked offense into a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4), who have the No. 21 offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tigers are major, 11-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

LSU vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

LSU is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

Texas A&M has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

LSU & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

LSU To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600 Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

